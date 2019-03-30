Robert Damien



Kaercher



April 30, 1946 - March 24, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Damien Kaercher, 72, of South Bend, passed away on Sunday, March 24 at his home, following an extended illness.



Bob was born in Chicago, IL to the late Erville C. and Loretta (LaBadie) Kaercher, on April 30, 1946.



He is survived by his son, Robert Daniel Kaercher, daughter-in law, Denise Lilly, and grandson, Desmond J. Lilly Kaercher of Chicago, IL; three sisters, Evelyn Wilmeth of LaPorte, IN, Anita Gieselman of St. Augustine, FL, and Paulette Kennedy of Scottsdale, AZ; three brothers, Richard of Elkhart, IN, Larry of Bridgman, MI, and Joel Kaercher of Atlanta, GA; his ex-wife, Christine McMurrough Kaercher; and his beloved companion, Lyn Gorski. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Loretta Battistoni and brother, Carlem Kaercher.



Bob was a lifetime resident of the Michiana Area. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Wasp, 1965-1969, during the Vietnam Era. He retired from Damon Corporation in Nappanee, IN as a carpenter.



He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, repairing household items, but especially loved being with his family.



Bob was a member of Parents Without Partners, Michiana Mustang Club, and was an avid follower of the Notre Dame Lady Irish Basketball Team, with his beloved companion, Lyn Gorski.



The family requests memorial contributions be made in Robert's name to The Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601 or to any Hospice of your choice.



Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be announced at a later date.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Bob's family and friends.



Condolences may be expressed at our web site: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019