|
|
Robert “Bobby” David Vicsik
Feb. 3, 1989 - Dec. 13, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert “Bobby” David Vicsik, 30 years old, passed away at home on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Bobby was born on February 3, 1989, in Hammond, Indiana, to David Michael & Charlene Faye (Kauffman) Vicsik. Surviving him are his sisters: Tori (Corey), Pam, Karen, Jennifer (Spencer), & Kristin (Andrew); nieces & nephews: Ali, Trey, Alexis, Molly, Brynlee, & Jace; and very close friends/brothers: Mikey & Kevin.
Graduating from Mishawaka High School (2007), Bobby competed on the Mishawaka Cavemen Swim Team for three years. After graduation, he became part of the Brick Layers Helper Union working with Midwest Tile; afterward he worked for HHGregg & ABC Warehouse.
The many people who knew him will remember his infectious smile, great sense of humor, & encyclopedic knowledge of sports. Avid sports fan does not begin to describe Bobby's love for the Dallas Cowboys, Notre Dame football, & the Chicago Cubs. Bobby also had a passion for his Black Monte Carlo, trains, submarines, history, weather, and above all his family & pet companion, Valentine Violet.
Bobby, we know your struggles have ended & you are now at peace. You have impacted so many people in many positive ways. We will all miss your beautiful smile, your unconditional love, your voice, & your passionate energy.
Not a day will pass where you are not reflected upon and remembered. You will never be forgotten, and will forever be loved. We love you so much Bobby ~
“The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you...” Deuteronomy 33:27
Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019