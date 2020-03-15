|
Robert “Bob” E. Gray
Oct. 27, 1938 - March 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert “Bob” Gray, 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020 in his home.
Bob was born October 27, 1938 to Dorsey and Mayme (Gagne) Gray. He was a graduate of Washington High School class of 1957. After an Honorable Discharge from the Army he married his love, Rita (Rozycki) Gray; she preceded him in death in 2002.
Bob was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Post 50, and the Army Navy Union #146. He retired from Uniroyal and then St. Mary's College Security. Bob loved to fish, garden, and care for his outside critters. Cooking with his side kick Michelle was the highlight of his days. Bob enjoyed spending time watching football (Go Bears!) with his adopted grandson, Travis Moore and neighbor, Robert Cruz. Bob also enjoyed long family talks with cousins, Hazel, Gayle, and Marlene. Bob's greatest joy in life was his caring grandchildren, Korey, Brenden, Sarah, and Joss. His world was a better place because of them. We cannot forget his faithful companion, Barney Dog.
Left to cherish the memory of Bob include his daughters, Paulette (Nicholas) Dean and Lauren (Bob) Denny; grandchildren, Korey Gray, Brenden Chrzan, Bronwen Chrzan, Sarah Kirshbaum, and Joss Dean; and adopted grandchildren, Michelle Cave, Teagan Moore, and Travis Moore. He is preceded in death by his twin sister, Roberta Gray; sister, Annette Brown; and brothers, Donald Gray and Jon Gray.
Visitation will be held 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church. Entombment follows at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Pet Refuge. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020