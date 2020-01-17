|
Robert E.
Grochowalski
Aug. 25, 1938 - Jan. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert E. Grochowalski, 81, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1938 in South Bend, to the late Harold and Irene (Zaworski) Grochowalski. He attended Holy Cross Grade School and graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1956. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. On April 15, 1967, in St. Casimir Catholic Church, he married Marianne Jozwiak, who survives. Along with his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by his son, Thomas (Amy) Grochowalski of Belleville, IL; his daughter, Rebecca (Quentin) White of South Bend; three grandsons, Jake Rankin, Kevin Rankin, and Jakob White; a sister, Maureen (Jim) Vicsik of North Liberty, Indiana, and by many nieces and nephews. Robert retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years of service. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Bob was an avid Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and loved his family dearly. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend (meet directly at church). Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020