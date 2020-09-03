1/1
Robert E. Keene
1928 - 2020
Robert E. Keene

Nov. 30, 1928 - Aug. 31, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Robert E. (Bob) Keene died on August 31, 2020 at 8:10 pm surrounded by family at his home. He was born in South Bend, IN on November 30, 1928. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest F. Keene and Eleanor (Volsteyke) Keene, both of whom died in the mid 1930's.

After graduation in 1947 from Riley High School, he worked at Studebaker's for a summer. He then attended mortuary college in Indianapolis. Upon completion, he was employed at The Bubb Funeral Chapel in Mishawaka where he served as a Director for 45 years, retiring in 1993.

While in Indianapolis, he met Agnes M. Dudine of Jasper, Indiana, a student at Saint Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing. They were married on January 26, 1952 and enjoyed nearly 50 years together. Agnes died on November 27, 2001.

Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, James E. Keene, of KIA on Leyte Island in the Philippines on December 2, 1944; and two sisters and their husbands, Mary Katherine (Walter) Fields and Betty Ann (Frank) Crosiar.

Surviving are four children, Mark (Ana Maria) Keene of Miami Beach, Florida, Patty (David) Keene of Bellingham, Washington, M. Denise Keene of South Bend, IN, and James (Amy) Keene of West Lafayette, IN; and five grandchildren, Mariana Keene, Anna (Paul) Keene-Winsor, Luke Winsor, Alaina (Tyler) Frizzi, and Julia Keene. He has many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Bob is also survived by a very dear friend, Frances Fearrin; they met while serving as volunteers at St. Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka. He shared many happy times with Frances and her family.

He was a member of Saint Joseph Church, Mishawaka, The Mishawaka Eagles, Aerie 2083, and Mishawaka Exchange Club, and was a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Church. He was a sports enthusiast, especially following the Fighting Irish, the Bears, and the Cubs. He played golf with the same group (Ron, Dan, Frank, and Bob B.) for over fifty years. He enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, taking occasional trips to the casino, and driving to “The Golden Dome”.

Everybody who had the joy of knowing Bob was touched by his kindness, good nature, and humor, and inspired by his consistently positive outlook toward life. His devotion to family was unmatched. He leaves a legacy of pure and simple love.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the service at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be directed to Center for the Homeless, 813 S Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601.

Online condolences may be left for the Keene family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
