Robert E. King Sr.

Robert E. King Sr. Obituary
Robert E. King, Sr.

June 13, 1925 - Feb. 17, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Robert E. King, Sr., 94, passed away Monday. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII & trained to be a pilot. He owned & operated Post & King Aviation prior to retirement. He was a model airplane enthusiast & loved jazz music. Robert is survived by children, Robert (Robyn) King, Jr., Cindy King, & Christine (Jeff) Ellis. Friends may visit from 5-6pm Thurs., Feb. 20, with Funeral services at 6pm in the Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Private burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020
