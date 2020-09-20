Robert E.
McDonald Jr.
Feb. 8, 1936 - Sept. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Robert E. McDonald, Jr.
Robert E. McDonald Jr., 84, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Even though he faced numerous health issues, he managed them with courage, dignity, and strength.
Bob was born in Big Rapids, MI and grew up in South Bend, IN, where his aptitude for mathematics was apparent at a young age. He carried this love of science through high school, into his courses at Regis College in Colorado Springs, and onto Colorado University at Denver, graduating with honors. He obtained an Associate degree in Applied Sciences, a Bachelor of Mathematics, and a Bachelor in Electronic Engineering.
Bob was a Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force, retiring after a distinguished, highly decorated 20-year career. He was a Viet Nam Veteran, as well as being stationed across the United States bringing his knowledge to those who serve. He received many commendations and medals. After he retired, he continued to teach on base at Lowery Air Force base and at Fitzsimons Army Biomedical School, where he imparted his expertise for math and electronics as a Military Instructor and as a civil servant teaching at Arapahoe College in Littleton, CO and Emily Griffith Opportunity School in Denver, CO. His work ethic was evident, finally retiring in 1997 after serving his country for 43 years. This country owes him its sincere gratitude.
One of Bob's greatest accomplishments was being a loving dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always quick to offer sage advice and would go above and beyond when a loved one was in need. Son of the late Robert E. McDonald, Sr. and Leora (Barton) McDonald, he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharon McDonald; children, Kyle McDonald, Robert McDonald III, Lee Woofter (husband Carl), and Arlyn McDonald (husband Tom); grandchildren, Elexis Keener, Cameron and Collin McDonald, Karlee Bliss (husband Austin) and Kaitlyn Woofter (fiancé Bill Leighton); great-grandchildren, Marshall Leighton and Xander Bliss; brothers, Ralph McDonald (wife Nancy) and Jim McDonald (wife Marilyn); and sister Betty Morris.
Memorial Services, with Full Military Honors, will be held at Bilbrey Funeral Home, 76 E. Adams St., Crossville, TN 38555 (931-484-6119) on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Operation Honor Guard, which is greatly appreciated by the McDonald Family. Thank you. To donate online go to: https://operationhonorguard.z2systems.com/np/clients/operationhonorguard/donation.jsp?campaign=1&
Should you wish to send flowers, Peavine Floral will be able to accommodate your purchase.www.bilbreyfh.com