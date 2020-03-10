|
Robert E. Reese
Oct. 13, 1954 - March 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Robert Elmer Reese was born October 13, 1954 in South Bend, IN, to the union of Elmer Reese and Elizabeth Richardson. He married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Bailey, on December 26, 1987. They were together for 46 years.
During his life, Robert worked for Wheel Horse Corporation, Spincast Corporation, Raco Inc., and retired from RMG Foundry, where he was a Union Steward. He was known as “Bob” to his coworkers. He established his own business, Reese's Pool Hall. In his earlier years, he coached little league tee ball for several years, where they won numerous awards. He was raised in Emmanuel Church of Deliverance. He later joined New Horizons Outreach Ministry.
He enjoyed sports, fashion, dancing, singing, and Cadillac vehicles. He spent endless hours educating and nurturing his family. He was known as “Reese”, “FELA”, “Cat Daddy”, or “Junior” by his family and friends.
Robert departed this life on March 4, 2020 at his residence after a long illness.
Robert leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, Barbara Reese, one son, Antonio Wilson, Sr. of South Bend, IN; four daughters, Lue Chanel Williams of Benton Harbor, MI, Tomeka Draper of Atlanta, GA, Marsha Reese of Chicago, IL, and Dr. Brittany Reese (Sheldon Miller) of Indianapolis, IN; four sisters, Juanita Richardson, Marsha Sirmons, and Darlene Lucas (Curlie Banks) of South Bend, IN, and Beverly Reese of Indianapolis, IN; five sisters-in-law, Fines Bailey-Mosby, Verda Bailey, Joyce Bailey-Giles, Katherine Bailey, and Cynthia Bailey-Thomas of South Bend, IN; five brothers-in-law, Eddie L. Bailey, Jr., Curlie Banks, Roger Giles, Gregory Broadnax Sr., and Edward Thomas, Jr.; 16 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving parents, Elmer Reese and Elizabeth Richardson; stepfather, Charles Partee; maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Roberts and Hershel Richardson; father-in-law, Eddie Bailey, Sr. (Pops); mother-in-law, Rosie Bailey; one sister, Martha Lou Reese; one aunt, Jessie Marie Young; two nieces, Lutrish Reese and LA Banks; three nephews, Gene Richardson, Charles Reese, and Jamarr Broadnax; and two brothers-in-law, George and Arthur Bailey.
Services will be held at New Horizons on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at New Horizons. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Robert E. Reese will be sorely missed.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020