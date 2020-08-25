Robert E. Strang, Sr.
Oct. 22, 1934 - Aug. 21, 2020
NORTH LIBERY, IN -
Robert E. Strang, Sr., 85 years old, passed away at 7:11 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home. Mr. Strang was born on October 22, 1934 in Mishawaka to the late Samuel and Jane (Norris) Strang. On March 30, 1956 in Mississippi, Robert and Karen J. Ward were united in marriage. Karen preceded him in death on January 9, 2009.
Mr. Strang was the founder and former owner/operator, along with his late wife Karen, of Injection Plastics Manufacturing in LaPaz, IN. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy.
Mr. Strang is survived by his four children, Robert (Gail) Strang, Jr. of Lakeville, John (Bunni) Strang, Sr. of Bremen, Kathy Strang of Plymouth, and Lori Strang of North Liberty; nine grandchildren, Robert S. (Katie) Strang, John Paul (Meghan) Strang, Jr., Lindsay (Tony) Garrett, Matthew Nyari, Cassie (Todd) Laudeman, Ryan (Cassidy) Strang, Liz (Tim) Davidson, Thomas (Kara) Strang, and Casey (Lydia) Sheaks; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Holmes of Mishawaka.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robert E. Strang, Sr. may be donated to Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Unit 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Online condolences may be offered to the Strang family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.