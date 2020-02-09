|
Robert E. Wasem
June 18, 1921 - Feb. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Eugene Wasem, 98, of South Bend, passed away in his home on Thursday, February 6, following an extended illness.
Bob was born on June 18, 1921 in Patoka, IL to the late Armand and Gusta Mae (Davis) Wasem.
Bob is survived by his great-niece, Patricia Wyant of Nappanee, IN, who was Bob's caregiver for the last four years; nephews, Reverend Jimmy Wyant of Nappanee, Steve and Greg Jones of Florida, and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Wyant and Ann Jones.
He has been a resident of this area since 1945, coming from IL. Bob was very proud to have served in the United States Army during World War II. He received the Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with one Silver Battle Star, three Overseas Service Bars, and one Service Stripe Good Conduct Medal.
Bob retired from Bendix Corporation as a Timekeeper after forty years of service.
Bob enjoyed the arts, shopping for antiques, shopping in Chicago, but especially spending time with his family and friends and working with his rose bushes.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Ironwood United Pentecostal Church, 4609 South Ironwood Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Visitation for Bob will be on Tuesday, February 11 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. The Funeral service will take place at the funeral home, Wednesday, February 12 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Kenneth Mendenhall and Reverend Jonathan Kitchens officiating. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020