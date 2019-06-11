Robert E. Wise



Feb. 14, 1939 - June 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Everett Wise, of South Bend, Indiana, died very peacefully in his sleep on June 8, 2019, at the age of 80, and although his physical presence has passed, his spirit and influence will remain with his family and friends, never to be forgotten.



Robert, who liked to be called ‘Bob', was born on February 14, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was the eldest son of Robert Louis Wise (born February 5, 1916 in Sullivan, Indiana, and died on December 5, 2004) and Ruth Maxine Wise Brayfield (born November 13, 1914, and died on September 3, 2005). Bob has two surviving brothers, David Louis Wise of Brazil, Indiana and John Flavius Wise (Nila) of Granger, Indiana. He also has a surviving little sister, Sally Ann Wise Kempf of Avon, Indiana.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judith Ann Wise Knott of South Bend, Indiana. Bob and Judy met at the South Side Drive-In Theater in Terre Haute, Indiana, during the summer of 1960. Bob was sporting about in his new black Ford convertible, and Judy, who worked at the drive-in, just couldn't resist. It was love at first sight. They were married a year later on June 17, 1961, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Terre Haute, Indiana. Bob's father, Robert Louis, who was an ordained minister, presided over the ceremony. Together, Bob and Judy began a family with their first born, Laura Leann Wise Schmidt (Randy) of South Bend, Indiana, following with three sons, Robert Charles Wise (Eva) of South Bend, Indiana, Dennis William Wise of South Bend, Indiana, and Jay Allen Wise (Jennifer) of South Bend, Indiana.



An army of grandchildren followed, 14 to be exact: Nicole ‘Niki' Schmidt Pickering (Wayne), Sara Schmidt Okones (Michael), Michael Schmidt, Stephan Schmidt (Lauren), Rachel Ann Wise Thomas (Ezra), Robert ‘Robby' Wise (Bethany), Ryan Wise, Josh Wise (Jamie), Londyn Wise Baker (Chayce), Jane Wise Henry (Matt), Emma Wise, Collin Wise, Harry Wise, and the young infamous Graeme Wise. Bob was also blessed with 5 great-grandchildren, Elijah Thomas, Isaac Robert Wise, Elliot Thomas, Liam Pickering, and little Ruby Schmidt.



Bob spent his younger years growing up in southern Indiana where he enjoyed reading Hardy Boys mysteries and participating in Boy Scouts. He attended and graduated from Otter Creek High School in 1957. One of his first jobs was working at a lumberyard, where he was paid the sum of $20 to unload a boxcar full of lumber. Thinking this a fair trade, he accepted. Later, to his chagrin, he realized just how much lumber could fit into a boxcar. He worked all night to unload the lumber, finishing the job by daybreak. He later said it was the best $20 he had ever earned because it taught him the value of hard work.



After high school, Bob realized the future was in computers, so he began his trade as a Computer Operator for Columbia Records, in Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1968 he started his career at Bendix, in South Bend, Indiana, as a Systems Analyst, where he spent the next decades through retirement. He often volunteered his computer skills to charitable organizations, and in 1987 was awarded an honorary plaque of appreciation for his volunteer work over the years for Special Olympics. He was generous at heart and always willing to help those in need.



Bob had a passion for fishing, hunting, camping, and riding motorcycles. He particularly liked to go duck hunting on lakes and rivers in his aluminum Jon boat. He shared his passion for camping with his wife and children, filling them with wonderful memories from bountiful family camping trips every summer. On these camping trips is where Bob's art as a storyteller came to life as he shared tales about ‘The Goatman of Brazil Indiana', ‘The Golden Gobbler', ‘Fire in the Jon Boat', and many other stories that will be passed on for generations. He always made time for one more story around the campfire.



Bob was an active member of the South Side Baptist Church in South Bend, Indiana, where he taught a Sunday school class for adults and seniors. He had a strong faith in God and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to the South Side Baptist Church, 1130 Jackson Road, South Bend, Indiana, 46614.



Visitation for family and friends will be at the South Side Baptist Church, 1130 Jackson Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614, on Friday, June 14, at 10:00 am. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary