National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Robert Reighter
April 30, 2019

FORT WAYNE, IN - Robert Eric Reighter passed away on April 30, 2019. He was 69. Robert was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1950. He graduated from North Side High School. Robert moved to Fort Myers, Florida where he hired on with Florida Power & Light in 1974. He worked there until his retirement in 2014.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa of 45 years; children, Erika Gwyn (Lee Bloomfield), Lisa Haines, Troy, and Lance (Jodi); 6 grandkids; his father, Robert Dean (Lois); and brother, Bryan (Nancy).

Robert loved his family & his dogs (Boogie), camping, hunting, and cooking.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 11, 2019
