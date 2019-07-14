Robert Errol Shaler



March 17, 1938 - June 21, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Robert Errol Shaler, age 81, of Cassopolis, Michigan passed away during the early morning hours on Friday, June 21, 2019 in St. Joseph, Michigan. He was born in Lowell, Michigan on March 17, 1938 the son of Harry L. and Marguerite M. (Holland) Shaler.



Bob loved: life, his wife of 22 years, Rottweilers, family, helping others, traveling, his 1896 Victorian era home “Dreamhaven” which he restored after purchasing in 1985, for a Rottweiler, then for a span of 25 years he decorated all three floors and welcomed hundreds of people to enjoy during the annual Christmas open house; that's how he met his present wife. Above all - he loved God. After lengthy, devastating ill health, he is home with his Lord.



He is preceded in his passing by his parents; siblings, Kenneth (Fayrene) Shaler and Karen Hitchcock; and brothers-in-law, James Winslow and Claude Daly.



Left to cherish Robert's memory are his loving wife, Doris Shaler; mother of his children, Phyllis Shaler; children, John (Jennifer) Shaler and Mari Bryant (Pat Gray and daughter Korin Gray); stepchildren, Tim (Kippy) Waltz and Sandra (Lawrence) Wistinghausen; sisters, Patricia Daly and Lola Hunt; grandchildren, Jordan Shaler, Daniel Waltz, Lawson and Scotlyn Wistinghausen, and Mitchell Roberts, several nieces and nephews.



In accordance with Bob's wishes cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Wakelee Methodist Church, 15921 Dutch Settlement Street, Marcellus, MI 49067 with Pastor John Messner officiating. Luncheon to immediately follow.



Memorials donated in Robert's memory may be directed to the Wakelee United Methodist Church or Paws with a Cause. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home of Three Rivers, MI. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019