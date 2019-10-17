|
Robert Eugene “Bob” Garner
June 1, 1922 - Oct. 14, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Father, friend, and fisherman Robert Eugene “Bob” Garner went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019 at approximately 1:40 pm., after an extended illness. The family wishes to express thanks to a wonderful group of caregivers and a special friend, Betty Peo, for making it possible for Bob to have his wish of passing peacefully at home.
Bob was born on June 1, 1922 in Mishawaka, IN, to the late William and Freda Miller Garner. He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy (Ken) Hunn of Shipshewana, IN and Carol (Jeff) Keppen of Benton AR. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Andrew, Carol, and Jonathan Hunn as well as Mallori, Donald, and Sydni Keppen, and six great-grandchildren. On March 10, 1946 Robert married Bertha Atwood, who preceded in death on December 6, 1996
Bob was a graduate of Riley High School, and for a time worked as a milkman for National Milk Company. He also worked for his father's printing company.
Bob was a part of the Greatest Generation, enlisting in 1942. As a Naval officer, he piloted a B-24 Liberator bomber over China and the Philippines during World War II. Unlike some, he was glad to share his wartime experiences, and did so with little prompting to stranger and friend alike. He was proud to have served his country for twenty-one years and was a fixture at many Veteran's and Memorial Day activities. After the war Bob was employed by Northern Indiana Public Service Company for thirty years. He began on a service truck in South Bend, and was eventually promoted to Head Gas Training Supervisor working first from Michigan City and then from the training center in La Porte, retiring in 1983.
More than anything Bob enjoyed his stamp collecting, and fishing every chance he got. In his retirement Bob enjoyed acting as a stateside scheduling consultant for Canadian Fly-In Fishing (Red Lake) Ltd. His many trips to Canada were a source of great satisfaction and many stories. His wartime piloting usually earned him some complimentary float plane excursions around the Canadian wilderness. Bob's deep bass voice came in handy with an area barbershop choir as well as singing many years at First Presbyterian Church and in the annual presentation of Handel's Messiah. From his youth until he could no longer board a boat, Robert never turned down an invitation to fish anytime, anywhere. Bob was a stickler for detail, and was well-known for splitting hairs. His was a full and fun-filled life.
Visitation for Bob will be Friday, October 18, from 2 to 5 pm (CST), at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington Street, Michigan City. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 19, at 2 pm EST, (with visitation prior from 1:00 to 2:00 PM EST) at Chapel-Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN officiated by Rev. Ruth A. Popkin of St. Luke United Lutheran Church. Entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Luke United Lutheran Church or Dunes Hospice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019