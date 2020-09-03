Robert “Bob” Eugene Jankowski



Sept. 4, 1930 - Aug. 31, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert “Bob” Eugene Jankowski, 89, entered into eternal salvation the evening of August 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of South Bend. He was born September 4, 1930 to Frank and Lucille Jankowski and grew up alongside two brothers and a sister.



Following high school Bob joined the Navy where he proudly served aboard the USS Ajax as a pipefitter third class and was able to see many countries through his service. Back at home he was deeply involved in the automotive industry, first as a member of Dept. 106 at Studebaker for 12 years until they closed production. His career then led him to own a Sunoco service station on S. Michigan St., from 1957 to 1963, where he had a reputation as a great mechanic. Along with driving the service truck at the South Bend Motor Speedway, he gained local notoriety. He later worked as a line supervisor at AM General for 18 years.



His desire to be active in the local community allowed him to get involved with several clubs including the Eagles, Moose Lodge, and St. Joseph Young Men's society. In addition to being a lifelong VFW member, he took on the role of post commander for the American Legion Post 303 in 1974 - a post that never made its membership quota until he was in charge. His local involvement also extended to sponsoring several area men's and ladies' bowling leagues.



In his later years, in honor of his Polish heritage, weekly games of Euchre and Polka dancing took up the majority of his time. He was also in regular attendance at St. Bavo's Church in Mishawaka.



Left to remember Bob is his daughter, Julie Marie Jankowski of Baltimore, MD; nephews, Brian Jankowski, David Hunt, Timothy Hunt, and Kevin Hunt; as well as his lifelong friend and cherished partner, Sonja Schmidt. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two younger brothers, John and Richard; sister, Mary (Jankowski) Hunt; and nephews, Jeffery and Randy Jankowski.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4 from 3-7 PM at Saint Joseph Funeral Home in South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Saturday, September 5 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend. Military graveside services will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.



Those who wish to make a memorial contribution may do so in Bob's honor to Pet Refuge or Hospice House.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store