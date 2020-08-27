1/1
Robert Eugene Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Eugene

Johnson

Nov. 1, 1929 - August 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Robert Eugene Johnson, 90, of Kentucky Street passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.

He was born in Safety Harbor, Florida, to the union of Robert Johnson and Ollie Williams. He was raised in South Bend, Indiana by his aunt, Hattie Myers.

Robert met and married the love of his life, Wally Yvonne Lewis. She preceded him in death.

He worked for Bendix for 31 years and retired in 1996. He served in the Army for four years. Robert's pastime was playing poker with friends. He enjoyed sitting on his porch waving at everybody who rode pass. He would simply raise his hand at everyone who stopped at the corner stop sign. You may have even caught him at a cookout, dancing a two-step, then shortly after returning back to his chair on the porch. He especially loved his boys and his grandchildren. He was a father and a grandfather to everyone. Everybody knew him as Mr. Johnson, Bobby, or grandpa. He opened up his home to anyone who needed a place to stay.

He is survived by eight sons: Willie (Feyette) Lewis of East St. Louis, Illinois, Robert Johnson Jr., Cornel Johnson Sr., Kenneth (Kimberly) Johnson, Marrise Northern, Ray Johnson and James Johnson all of South Bend, Indiana, and Michael (Rose) Johnson of Tampa, Florida, 29 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and his Aunt Florida Maxwell.

He was preceded in death by both parents, his Aunt Hattie, a brother (Ruben Williams), two sisters (Ruby Fort and Judy Chase Myers), a granddaughter (Sheneka Johnson), a great-granddaughter (A'lajah Morris), and a great-grandson (Daveed Stuckey).

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alford's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved