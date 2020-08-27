Robert Eugene
Johnson
Nov. 1, 1929 - August 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Robert Eugene Johnson, 90, of Kentucky Street passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.
He was born in Safety Harbor, Florida, to the union of Robert Johnson and Ollie Williams. He was raised in South Bend, Indiana by his aunt, Hattie Myers.
Robert met and married the love of his life, Wally Yvonne Lewis. She preceded him in death.
He worked for Bendix for 31 years and retired in 1996. He served in the Army for four years. Robert's pastime was playing poker with friends. He enjoyed sitting on his porch waving at everybody who rode pass. He would simply raise his hand at everyone who stopped at the corner stop sign. You may have even caught him at a cookout, dancing a two-step, then shortly after returning back to his chair on the porch. He especially loved his boys and his grandchildren. He was a father and a grandfather to everyone. Everybody knew him as Mr. Johnson, Bobby, or grandpa. He opened up his home to anyone who needed a place to stay.
He is survived by eight sons: Willie (Feyette) Lewis of East St. Louis, Illinois, Robert Johnson Jr., Cornel Johnson Sr., Kenneth (Kimberly) Johnson, Marrise Northern, Ray Johnson and James Johnson all of South Bend, Indiana, and Michael (Rose) Johnson of Tampa, Florida, 29 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and his Aunt Florida Maxwell.
He was preceded in death by both parents, his Aunt Hattie, a brother (Ruben Williams), two sisters (Ruby Fort and Judy Chase Myers), a granddaughter (Sheneka Johnson), a great-granddaughter (A'lajah Morris), and a great-grandson (Daveed Stuckey).
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
