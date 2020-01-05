|
Robert Eugene Sriver Sr., DDS
Dec. 6, 1933 - Dec. 13, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Dr. Robert “Bob” Eugene Sriver Sr. passed away on December 13, 2019 in the morning at the Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger. He was born to Cloyd and Anna (Harrington) Sriver in Mishawaka on December 6, 1933 and married Nancy Lee Crissler on June 9, 1956.
Bob graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1952 and was an outstanding athlete. He was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Michigan and got his undergraduate and dental degree from there. He returned in 1960 and practiced dentistry in South Bend and Mishawaka for almost 50 years.
Surviving Bob are his wife, Nancy; children, Deborah Anne Fleming, DMD (Robert Schell), Cynthia Lee DeMarco, and Robert E. Sriver Jr.; four grandchildren, Maggie DeMarco Dittmar (Pete), Emily DeMarco, Elizabeth Fleming Strimer (Luke), and James Schell; two step-grandsons, Eric and Adam (Allie) Schell; and a great-granddaughter, Lucy Dittmar.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and there will be no visitation. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hearth at Juday Creek. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Mishawaka or to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020