Robert F. Wasowski
March 28, 1935 - Nov. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert F. Wasowski, 84, aka Bob, Wasie, BooBoo, the Fonz, and 52centSkittles went to the big fishing pond in heaven on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Bob was born March 28, 1935 in South Bend to Edward and Rose (Wasielewski) Wasowski. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Edward Wasowski. On October 13, 1956 Bob married the love of his life, Ann (Kline) Wasowski. She survives along with their children, Cheryl Hood, Paul Wasowski, Kevin (Kyle) Wasowski, and Kim (Steve) Donaldson; grandchildren, Ryan (Kirsten) Hood, Alycia (Wes) Pederson, Andra (Matt) Bickham, Luke (Gretchen) Wasowski, Adam Wasowski, Madison Wasowski, Andrew Parsons, and Alex Wasowski; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann (John) Polonka.
Bob retired from Capital Technologies where he worked as a Tool & Die maker. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, bird watching, and was a big nature lover. Bob was known for having a great sense of humor and being a huge sports and Notre Dame fan. He was a member of the Walleye Club, PNA Fisherman's Club, Bowlers Country Club, and St. Casimir's Married Men's Club. Bob enjoyed coaching his children in their sporting activities. He cherished the times he could spend with his children and grandchildren making memories.
A Gathering of family & friends will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00 pm. In honor of Bob's love for Notre Dame, the family requests visitors wear Notre Dame attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019