Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Laymen Chapel CME
303 Kenmore St
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Laymen Chapel CME
303 Kenmore St.
Robert (Bobby) Ford


1928 - 2019
Robert (Bobby) Ford Obituary
Robert (Bobby) Ford

Aug. 3, 1928 - Dec. 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - “Uncle Bobby”, 91, served in the U.S. Marines & retired from Honeywell/Bendix Corp. He was a member of AM VETS, ELKS, & the American Legion. Bobby is survived by children: Terry (Evette) Ford, Michael (Bonnie) Ford, Tony (Dewanda Mcbride-Ford) Ford all of South Bend, IN, Kerry Ford of Mesa, AZ, & Tammy Allen of Milwaukee, WI, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends. Military Funeral Sat., Dec. 21 at 12Noon, Laymen Chapel CME, 303 Kenmore St., viewing one hour prior. www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
