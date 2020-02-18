|
Robert Francis “Bob” Cook
April 21, 1931 - Feb. 15, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Robert F. “Bob” Cook, 88, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. He was born April 21, 1931 to Sylven and Marguerite (Ruhe) Cook.
On August 12, 1961, Bob married Sharron Stein. She preceded him in death. They were blessed with six children: Leanne (Kirk) Kemmerling of Granger, Pamela (Bob) Severs of LaPorte, Susan Gowan of Brownsburg, Michelle (Bill) Wilmsen of LaPorte, Kevin (Sara) Cook of Fort Wayne, and Jennifer (Frank) Kitzmann of Marseilles, IL. Also left to cherish his memory are: his brother, James Cook of Valparaiso; sister, Marilyn Cook of Chesterton; and 27 grandchildren.
Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved to talk to people and made lasting impacts on everyone he met. He worked for the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation as a guidance counselor for over 30 years, and retired in 1993. In that time, he was also a coach of baseball and softball, as well as a long time football referee with the St. Joseph Valley Athletic Officials Association.
Bob was an Army Veteran and a man of deep faith. He was actively involved at St. Pius X Catholic Church, where he had been a member since 1962.
Words alone can never truly express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone at Keepsake Village North at The Hearth at Juday Creek.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a vigil at 7 p.m., at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23; enter off Cherry Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1p.m. on February 20 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior in the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Following the graveside service, there will be a luncheon at St. Pius X.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services or to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
To send condolences, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020