WHITE PIGEON, MI - Robert “Bob” Wayne Frederick, 80, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at The Hearth at Juday Creek, Granger.



Robert was born on October 31, 1938 in Hackleburg, AL to the late Shelby and Ozzella (Merritt) Frederick.



On June 22, 1958 he married the former Glenda Nard. Surviving are his wife, Glenda; sons, Greg (Gina) Frederick of Granger and Dan (Karen) Frederick of Granger; grandchildren, Chris (Christy) Frederick, Randy Frederick, Jen (Josh) Cerney, Kyle Frederick, and Clare Frederick; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Peggy Bailey of Toledo, OH.



Bob was employed at the then Wheelabrator-Frye Corporation in Mishawaka as foreman of the machine shop until 1984 when the company moved. He had previously formed his own business, B&F Machine Products in 1976. His sons joined him and together they built a successful business, where he worked until his retirement in 2004. After retirement he moved to Long Lake in Union, Michigan where he and Glenda loved the sunsets and family visits. Bob served as deacon at the First General Baptist Church in Mishawaka where he enjoyed being with his church family, and later helped construct the South Side General Baptist Church, where he is a current member.



Bob was an avid fisherman who enjoyed his epic fish fries surrounded by family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his biggest joy in life and he loved every minute he spent with them.



Those who knew him will never forget him and his demeanor. Always willing to help others no matter what the task, all the while putting a smile on everyone's face.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at South Side Baptist Church, 1615 Spring Street, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019