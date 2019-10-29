|
Robert G. Leinen
April 26, 1951 - Oct. 24, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Robert G. Leinen, 68, passed away peacefully in his home October 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Born April 26, 1951, he was the son of the late Mildred (Dydo) and Arthur Leinen, Sr.
On September 20, 1999, Bob married Sue Anderson, who is left to cherish his memory. Also left are two sons, Rob (Erica) Leinen of New Carlisle, IN and Jim (Lindsey) Leinen of Clarksville, IN; stepson, Blair Anderson of Indianapolis; brother, Art Jr. (Sue) Leinen of Edwardsburg, MI; sister, Mary Lou (Mitchell) Strock of South Bend; a special cousin, Bryan Dydo of Mishawaka; and four grandchildren.
Bob graduated from Clay High School in 1969. He loved being on the water, especially fishing and boating. He also liked cars, tractor pulls, and HO Trains. He was extremely compassionate and kind and had a strong faith in God.
Bob's career started at the South Bend Tribune. He also worked in the past at Wheelhorse and Coachman before he started his own business, Mail Works.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 2 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at his home in Granger. Questions may be directed to the McGann Hay Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019