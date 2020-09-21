Robert G. Werner
March 6, 1936 - Sept. 13, 2020
SKANEATELES, NY -
Robert G. Werner (Bob) passed peacefully September 13, 2020 surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Born March 6, 1936 in Peru, Indiana, where his love for lakes and nature began, he grew up in South Bend and still maintains friendships with people there. He graduated from Purdue University, married his beloved wife Jo (Hite), and spent two years serving in the Marine Corps. He went on to get a Master's degree from UCLA and a PhD from Indiana University. In 1966 the family moved to Syracuse, New York where he began teaching at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. His specialty was ichthyology and limnology. He also spent two years at Cornell University before returning to ESF and moving to Skaneateles, where he has become a champion of Skaneateles Lake. He contributed to the science behind managing invasive species and caring for the general health of the Finger Lakes, the Great Lakes, and the surrounding area.
Additionally, in 1978 Bob spent six months in Oban, Scotland working with the Scottish Marine Biological Association and in 1988 Bob and Jo went to Argentina under a Fulbright Scholarship.
Bob's love for Central New York and the community of which he was a part was superseded only by his love for his family. He was an inspiration to many, not only with his intelligence and scientific knowledge, but also in his charitable, patient, and modest way. A lifelong learner and teacher, many benefited from his wisdom and advice. Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years; a daughter, Kitty (Andy) Robinson, a son, Kurt, a sister, Anita (Richard) O'Toole, a brother, Michael (Virginia) Werner; and five grandchildren, Jeff (Jamie), Corey and Haley Werner, Rachel and Anita Robinson.
