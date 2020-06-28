Robert H. Jones
June 18, 1947 - June 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Funeral service is Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Full obituary on funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.