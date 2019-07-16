Home

Robert Henry Stratton

Robert Henry Stratton

July 1, 1944 - June 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert H. Stratton died June 26, 2019. He was born to Raymond & Mary Stratton July 1, 1944. He married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl (Morin) Stratton Oct. 9, 1965. They had 3 children who survive: Daniel, Teyanna, & Robin (Robert); 2 granddaughters, Diana & Jasmine; great-granddaughter, Ember; 2 sisters, Joyce (Sam) Benner & Barbara; a brother, Kenneth, numerous nephews & nieces. Sister-in-law, Joy Stratton, & brother-in-law, Garry Boller, preceded in death. Celebration of Life is Sat., July 20, 1pm at Southlawn UMC on old US 31 South. Take Kern Rd. exit & turn left.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 16, 2019
