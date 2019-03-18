Robert Hitson



Jan. 31, 1920 - March 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Robert “Bob” Hitson, age 99, passed on the afternoon of Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones. Bob was born on January 31, 1920 in Chicago, IL to Herman and Anna (Manahardt) Hitson.



On June 12, 1948, Bob was united in marriage to Mary Evelyn Hitson. After 67 years of marriage, Mary preceded him in death on August 29, 2015. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving in WWII and received a Purple Heart. He was a successful owner/operator of Hitson Speed Wash Laundromat, serving the South Bend and Mishawaka area. After 30 years of ownership, Bob retired.



Bob is survived by his loving daughter, Cheryl (Paul) Boger of Dowagiac, MI; two step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and four brothers, Herman, Leroy, Harry, and Charles Hitson.



Services for Mr. Bob Hitson will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Friends may call on the family for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's honor to a foundation of the donor's choice.