Robert “Bobby”
Hudson Jr.
July 22, 1963 - June 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Service are 12pm Fri., June 19 @ Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel. Visit with family on Thurs., June 18 from 4-8pm & one hour prior to the service. See Palmer Funeral Home website for full obituary.
Hudson Jr.
July 22, 1963 - June 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Service are 12pm Fri., June 19 @ Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel. Visit with family on Thurs., June 18 from 4-8pm & one hour prior to the service. See Palmer Funeral Home website for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.