Robert "Bobby" Hudson Jr.
1963 - 2020
Robert “Bobby”

Hudson Jr.

July 22, 1963 - June 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Service are 12pm Fri., June 19 @ Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel. Visit with family on Thurs., June 18 from 4-8pm & one hour prior to the service. See Palmer Funeral Home website for full obituary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
