Robert J. Babcock
April 6, 1935 - April 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert “Bob” James Babcock, 85, of South Bend, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital. Bob was born April 6, 1935 in South Bend, to the late Mabel and Vernon Babcock. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Babcock Jr. and Jeff Babcock; three sisters, Betty Renforth, Shirley Chapin, and Nancy Clements; and two brothers, Vernon Babcock and Eldon Babcock.
On October 13, 1962 in South Bend, Bob married his soulmate, Helga (Teufel). They met on the day she earned her United States citizenship when her car wouldn't start after the ceremony. She survives along with two sons, Kurt (Heidi) Babcock of Noblesville, IN and Terry Babcock of South Bend; two daughters, Tracey (Bill) Stafford of Elkhart and Annette (John) Tysver of Walkerton, twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
Bob was a 1953 graduate of Central High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He owned two service stations in downtown South Bend for over 50 years. Bob loved his family and didn't know a stranger. He loved to introduce new people to his favorite hobbies. He loved Indy Car racing, Indiana basketball, Notre Dame football and basketball, golf, family gatherings, traveling, and “shooting the bull”. He was active in the Republican party in South Bend serving as Precinct Committeeman, 5th District Councilman, and State Delegate. He was also a longtime member of Orak Shriners and active in other philanthropic organizations. Bob once rallied Standard Oil Company, local gas stations, The Jaycees, other businesses, and Notre Dame and St. Mary's students to raise money to send 180 youth to The Special Olympics, paying for hotel rooms, meals, and uniforms. He had a heart of gold.
Cremation will take place with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Camp Millhouse, 25600 Kelly Rd., South Bend, IN 46614; Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619; or Chiara Home, 1425 Clayton Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St. is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
April 6, 1935 - April 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert “Bob” James Babcock, 85, of South Bend, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital. Bob was born April 6, 1935 in South Bend, to the late Mabel and Vernon Babcock. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Babcock Jr. and Jeff Babcock; three sisters, Betty Renforth, Shirley Chapin, and Nancy Clements; and two brothers, Vernon Babcock and Eldon Babcock.
On October 13, 1962 in South Bend, Bob married his soulmate, Helga (Teufel). They met on the day she earned her United States citizenship when her car wouldn't start after the ceremony. She survives along with two sons, Kurt (Heidi) Babcock of Noblesville, IN and Terry Babcock of South Bend; two daughters, Tracey (Bill) Stafford of Elkhart and Annette (John) Tysver of Walkerton, twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
Bob was a 1953 graduate of Central High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He owned two service stations in downtown South Bend for over 50 years. Bob loved his family and didn't know a stranger. He loved to introduce new people to his favorite hobbies. He loved Indy Car racing, Indiana basketball, Notre Dame football and basketball, golf, family gatherings, traveling, and “shooting the bull”. He was active in the Republican party in South Bend serving as Precinct Committeeman, 5th District Councilman, and State Delegate. He was also a longtime member of Orak Shriners and active in other philanthropic organizations. Bob once rallied Standard Oil Company, local gas stations, The Jaycees, other businesses, and Notre Dame and St. Mary's students to raise money to send 180 youth to The Special Olympics, paying for hotel rooms, meals, and uniforms. He had a heart of gold.
Cremation will take place with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Camp Millhouse, 25600 Kelly Rd., South Bend, IN 46614; Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619; or Chiara Home, 1425 Clayton Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St. is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.