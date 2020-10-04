Robert J. Leveque
April 18, 1939 - Oct. 1, 2020
GRANGER, IN - After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Robert Joseph Leveque, 81, was reunited in heaven with his wife Susan on their 60th wedding anniversary. Robert passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born on April 18, 1939, in Mishawaka, IN to Joseph and Margaret LeVeque.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Renee (Eric) Johanson; son, Bernard LeVeque; grandchildren, Reagan and Clayton Johanson; brothers, Stephen, Thomas, and Peter LeVeque; and sister-in-law, Donna (George) Hertz.
Robert served as a Mishawaka Police officer for 20 years and served in the Army National Guard. He also worked alongside his wife for many years in real estate. He loved to travel to the beach with his family, tailgate at Notre Dame football games, spend time with his brothers, ride his Harley with Susan, and enjoyed Miller Lite by the pool with his dogs.
Robert and Susan both lived life rooted in hard work, dedication to family, and gratitude for all the blessings they had.
Robert was profoundly grateful for the care and compassion provided by Michiana Hematology Oncology and The Center for Hospice Care.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.