|
|
Robert J. Pawlowski
Aug. 18, 1952 - Mar. 28, 2020
GRANGER, IN - On Saturday afternoon, March 28, 2020, Robert “Bob” Pawlowski ended his 18-month battle with glioblastoma, with his loving family by his side.
Bob was born to John and Mary (Carnes) Pawlowski in Mishawaka, IN on August 18, 1952.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, David and Richard.
Left behind to cherish and remember the many lives Bob touched are his sons, Andrew and David; his older brother, Edward (Cynthia Staton); Bob's younger sisters, Jeanne (Terry) Baum, Rita Brockie, and Angela DeMeester; step-siblings, Nancy (David) Truex, Ron (Phyllis) Dunning, and Becky (Ron) Morningstar, as well as many other relatives and friends.
And for the past 20 years, no one was closer to Bob than his sweetheart, his “Toots,” Jacqueline Meyers...with Bob before and during his illness and holding tightly to his hand up to Bob's final breath.
Bob was a 1970 Mishawaka High School graduate, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972, and was Honorably Discharged in 1974 after being assigned to MP duty while stationed in Panama.
In 1977, Bob joined the Mishawaka Police Department, serving in many capacities, lastly as a lieutenant in the detective bureau.
He was feted for many awards, including “Policeman of the Year” twice during his 40-year career.
Bob was also very active with and could be found working security at most Notre Dame home football games and at many other venues needing his professional security work.
The family would like to recognize the care provided by Dr. Bilal Ansari and the staff at Michiana Hematology Oncology, The Center for Hospice Care, and to bestow a special and grateful “thank you” for the compassion and generosity of Judy Rizzo and Lucille Milliken.
The family also greatly appreciates the many neighbors and friends of Bob's who provided food and drink, ran countless errands, and gave love and support over the past months. A special thanks to Diana Engdahl for the endless supply of chocolate chip cookies that Bob so loved.
Per Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation.
At Bob's request, his body has been donated to the Indiana University Medical Center, Anatomical Education Program.
One of Bob's favorite phrases during his fight against brain cancer (besides “It's no big deal!”) was, “It's a good day to have a good day!” Bob often provided us with a ‘thumbs up' to let us know that everything was ‘ok'.
So Bob...until we cross that same bridge you have crossed before us, we will always hold dear those good days we shared and the wonderful memories you gave us!
Memorial contributions would be appreciated if made to of St. Joe County.
Messages of condolence may be placed on the funeral home's website, www.bubbfuneralchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020