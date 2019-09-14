|
|
Robert J. Priebe
May 1, 1928 - Sept. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert J. Priebe, beloved husband of Elnor Priebe (nee Fruechtnicht) for 70 years., devoted father of Steve (Pattie) Priebe, Lynne (James) Massey, and Christy (Ian) Frank; cherished grandfather of Luke, Katie, Rachel, Claire, Madeline, and Thomas; great-grandfather of Charlee, Tyson, Crosby, and Melanie; dear brother of Don Priebe and the late Ken and George Priebe, departed on September 12, 2019. Bob was born in Chicago and graduated from Riley High School. He began his career at Magnavox in Fort Wayne. He then took a position as Senior Vice President at Borg Warner in Chicago. Family considerations required a move to Cincinnati but he continued to commute for three years. Later he took a position with Fifth Third Bank until his retirement. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a hearty laugh. Most of all he'll be remembered as a kind and gentle person. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16 from 10 am until Funeral service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241. Memorial donations may be made to the at www.alz.org/cincinnati/donate.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019