Robert J. Rakoczy
May 11, 1937 - Feb. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Robert “Bob” J. Rakoczy, 82, residing in South Bend, passed away at 1:08 am Monday, February 3, 2020 in his home. He was born May 11, 1937 in Whiting, Indiana, to the late Andrew “Andy” and Ann (Kucia) Rakoczy.
Bob grew up in Northwest Indiana, and attended Dyer High School, graduating in 1955. He served his country honorably in the United States Marines from 1958-1961 on Kodiak Island, Alaska, as well as in the reserves from 1961-1964. Bob married the former Diana Stephen on the fourth of July, 1964, and together they built a home in Schererville, Indiana, on the land that was once the Stephen family farm. Bob went on to earn his B.S. in Accounting from Saint Joseph's College, Calumet Campus, in 1970 by attending night school while working full time - and at the same time becoming a proud father to his son, William Andrew, in 1969, and to his daughter, Heather Marie, in 1970. Bob began his professional career with Mobil Oil as a mail carrier in East Chicago, Indiana, and later as a purchasing agent and accountant at the refinery in Joliet, Illinois, where he retired after 40 years of service before making his home in South Bend in 2007. In 2013, he became “Papa” to his granddaughter, Penelope Eloise, who especially loved when he taught her how to fish and the real way to play football.
Bob's children considered him a true Renaissance man - a great outdoorsman; an avid fisherman; a self-taught musician, mechanic, carpenter and electrician; a fervent gardener, nature lover, and friend to all creatures great and small; a talented athlete and enthusiastic sports fan; passionate coach to his kids' many sports teams; and an ardent man of faith. A friend to all, Bob had a smile and a laugh to remember and a way of being that set everyone at ease. He was, in the humble opinion of his children, quite simply the most patient, kind, gentle, and loving human being one could ever hope to know.
Even in the midst of his recent 32-month battle with liver cancer, Bob always remained happy and grateful. After receiving the Anointing of the Sick last week, Bob openly and effortlessly reflected on a wonderful life well lived, expressing a readiness to go if it were his time, and then addressed his wife and children individually, expressing the depths of his love and gratitude. Bob's deep love, unwavering faith, abiding hope, and contagious joy were absolutely palpable in life and most especially in those treasured moments.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diana Rakoczy. In addition, he is survived by one son, William “Bill” A. Rakoczy of Chicago; one daughter, Heather (Patrick) Rakoczy Russell of South Bend; one granddaughter, Penelope Eloise Rakoczy Russell; and his youngest brother, Richard (Mary) Rakoczy of Highland. He was preceded in death by his older sister, Lorraine (Tom) James; his younger brother, William A. Rakoczy; and his parents, Ann and Andy Rakoczy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:30 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. All are welcome to attend military graveside services, and the inurnment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 - 3:00 pm Thursday in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, and all are welcome to share a meal together immediately following inurnment.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bob may be donated to , Memorial Giving / 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Lawrence Seminary - A Ministry of the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, 301 Church Street, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020