Robert “Big Rob” James Ruszkowski



Jan. 12, 1970 - March 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert “Big Rob” James Ruszkowski, 49, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Elkhart Hospice House.



Big Rob was born on January 12, 1970 in South Bend to Harry S. and Suzanne (Molnar) Ruszkowski Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Debra Notestine; and a niece, Emily Notestine.



Big Rob is survived by his fiance, Tracy Smith of South Bend; brother, Aaron L. (Polly) Bridwell of South Bend; sister, Jody Ruszkowski of South Bend; brother-in-law, Kristopher Notestine; nieces, Brenda Bridwell and Amanda Notestine; nephew, Brock Notestine; many other family and friends, and his dog, Charlie.



Big Rob was a member of Sod Busters in South Bend since 1993, which he considered his extended family; and he was a member of South Bend Motor Speedway.



A Celebration of Life will be on June 15 at 2 p.m. at South Bend Sod Busters, 51282 Sycamore Rd., New Carlisle, IN 46552. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.



He is smiling and he is in his truck. God Speed



