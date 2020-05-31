Robert James
Sackowski
Jan. 10, 1941 - May 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert James Sackowski, 79, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1941 to the late Elizabeth (Fedor) and Sigmund Sackowski. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Leona (Fishburn) Sackowski and stepsister and brother in-law, John & Geraldine (Fishburn) Dewulf. He married Judy K. (Howell) Sackowski on June 30, 1970, who survives along with a daughter, Shelly Lynn (Bill) Blanshan of Virginia Beach, VA; two sons, Brian James (Keri) Sackowski of Indianapolis and Kyle Vincent (Mel) Sackowski of Corona, California; five beautiful, loving granddaughters, Erica, Alexandra and Samantha Blanshan, twins Paige and Ashleigh Sackowski; sisters-in-law, Ruth Weaver and Carol Taylor; brother-in-law, Rick (Linda) Howell of Mishawaka; and stepbrother, Larry (Carol) Fishburn of South Bend.
Bob served in the U.S. Army Corps Engineers and Reserves 1963-1966 with an Honorable Discharge. He retired from Bendix/Honeywell South Bend in 2001 after 28 years of service. Bob lived his entire life in Mishawaka and loved his small town. He was a family man 110%; he loved and cherished his family more than anything. He was such an easy-going guy, always ready to help someone in need. He loved playing cards, Euchre and poker with family and friends. He loved fishing and attending all the kids' sports events, watching ND football, visiting the casino, eating out, and having coffee at Meijers with his buddies discussing the world's problems. He was very involved with the Mishawaka SW Little League. He was a Coach, Umpire and Equipment Manager all at the same time during his three children's youth. Volunteering at the SW Little League was one of his most enjoyable times in his life. He was always busy and he never landed, always puttering around the house doing something.
We will all miss this wonderful, kind, loving, gentle man, husband and father enormously. This world is a better place because of him. A huge “Thank You” for the wonderful, loving care he received from the staff at Caring Junction Residential Care Facility (Risa, Kim, Cierra, Verna, Carly), The Center for Hospice (Tina Zimmerman, RN, Bob Tyler-Social Services, and Treavor, Chaplain) and also our Family Physician, Dr. Leah Napolitano Ortiz who cared for him from the onset of this dreadful disease, Alzheimer's. She was so caring and compassionate during his illness. Lastly, a huge “Thank You” to all of his family, children who were so helpful and supportive during this trying time. A special “Thank You” to Ruth Weaver, Bob's sister-in-law for her unconditional love, caring and compassion. She supported our family with many hours of his care, whether it be preparing meals, grocery shopping, or just sitting and visiting with him. What an exemplary, one of a kind, loving sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in memory of Robert, given to The Alzheimer's Association, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617 or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
There will be a Memorial Service held at 3:00 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN with one hour of visitation prior (2:00 p.m.) on Tuesday, June 2. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required. A live-streamed funeral service will also be available. To access the livestream service use the Zoom website or app with a Meeting ID of 5742551474. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
DEATH LEAVES A HEARTACHE THAT NO ONE CAN HEAL, BUT LOVE LEAVES A MEMORY THAT NO ONE CAN STEAL.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.