Robert Jorgensen
Jan. 8, 1946 - June 25, 2020
NILES, MI - Robert “Bob” William Jorgensen, 74, of Niles, passed away in his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Bob was born in Allegan, Michigan on January 8, 1946, to the late Ival and Rose (Emerick) Jorgensen.
Bob moved to Niles shortly after his birth and has been a lifetime resident of Niles. He graduated from Niles High School, class of 1964. He attended Andrews University and graduated from The University of Michigan with a bachelor's of science degree in Aerospace Engineering.
Bob enjoyed his engineering career. He worked at Kawneer in Niles for 10 years and when Kawneer closed he worked at Raco in South Bend, Indiana for the rest of his career. He holds over 60 patents.
Bob earned his private pilot's license at an early age and for several years owned his own airplane at the Niles Jerry Tyler Airport.
On March 17, 1978 Bob married Deborah Ann Geiger at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan.
Bob loved his family. To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Deborah Jorgensen of Niles; his children, Linda Watkins of Niles, Eric Jorgensen of Niles, Laura (Charles) Mercadal of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Lisa Jorgensen (Mo Othman) of Dearborn, Michigan; nine grandchildren: Dillan, Musa, Violet, Eleanor, Andrew, Katherine, Bellqis, Ebrahim, and Maryam; sisters, Louise Walterhouse of Phoenix, Arizona, Susan (Jack) Livings of Kirksville, Missouri, and Mary Lynn Jorgensen of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Ival Jorgensen.
Due to the current guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, Bob's family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Buchanan Meadows, 809 Carrol St., Buchanan, Michigan 49107. Contributions should be made payable to Bridgepoint Cares.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Jan. 8, 1946 - June 25, 2020
NILES, MI - Robert “Bob” William Jorgensen, 74, of Niles, passed away in his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Bob was born in Allegan, Michigan on January 8, 1946, to the late Ival and Rose (Emerick) Jorgensen.
Bob moved to Niles shortly after his birth and has been a lifetime resident of Niles. He graduated from Niles High School, class of 1964. He attended Andrews University and graduated from The University of Michigan with a bachelor's of science degree in Aerospace Engineering.
Bob enjoyed his engineering career. He worked at Kawneer in Niles for 10 years and when Kawneer closed he worked at Raco in South Bend, Indiana for the rest of his career. He holds over 60 patents.
Bob earned his private pilot's license at an early age and for several years owned his own airplane at the Niles Jerry Tyler Airport.
On March 17, 1978 Bob married Deborah Ann Geiger at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan.
Bob loved his family. To cherish his memory, he leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Deborah Jorgensen of Niles; his children, Linda Watkins of Niles, Eric Jorgensen of Niles, Laura (Charles) Mercadal of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Lisa Jorgensen (Mo Othman) of Dearborn, Michigan; nine grandchildren: Dillan, Musa, Violet, Eleanor, Andrew, Katherine, Bellqis, Ebrahim, and Maryam; sisters, Louise Walterhouse of Phoenix, Arizona, Susan (Jack) Livings of Kirksville, Missouri, and Mary Lynn Jorgensen of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Ival Jorgensen.
Due to the current guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, Bob's family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Buchanan Meadows, 809 Carrol St., Buchanan, Michigan 49107. Contributions should be made payable to Bridgepoint Cares.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.