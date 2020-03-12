Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kloska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph Kloska


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph Kloska Obituary
Robert Joseph Kloska

June 4, 1933 - March 9, 2020

BUCHANAN, MI - Robert Joseph Kloska, 86, of Buchanan, MI, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 4, 1933 to the late John and Veronica Kloska in South Bend, IN. On July 4, 1959, he married Marcella Rybicki in South Bend, IN. He was an Army Veteran. Robert worked at Clark Equipment.

Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcella; daughter, Kathleen (Tom Mondschein) Sadler; son, James Kloska; 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Baich, Shane Collins, and Ashley (Brad Gordon) Collins; and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Veronica; daughter, Sherry Kloska; brother, Jerome Kloska; and sister, Evelyn Zemanek.

A Celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -