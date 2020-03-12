|
Robert Joseph Kloska
June 4, 1933 - March 9, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Robert Joseph Kloska, 86, of Buchanan, MI, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 4, 1933 to the late John and Veronica Kloska in South Bend, IN. On July 4, 1959, he married Marcella Rybicki in South Bend, IN. He was an Army Veteran. Robert worked at Clark Equipment.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcella; daughter, Kathleen (Tom Mondschein) Sadler; son, James Kloska; 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Baich, Shane Collins, and Ashley (Brad Gordon) Collins; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Veronica; daughter, Sherry Kloska; brother, Jerome Kloska; and sister, Evelyn Zemanek.
A Celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020