Robert Kent Schmeltz



August 19, 1934 - May 25, 2019



SYRACUSE, IN - Robert Kent Schmeltz, age 84, of Syracuse died Saturday, May 25. He was born August 19, 1934. He was the only child of Herbert and Vivian (Leach) Schmeltz. He grew up in Wyatt, Indiana and graduated from Madison High School in 1952. He married Carol Lucille Weston on September 6, 1953 in Bremen and moved to Nappanee in 1955. She preceded in death April 1, 2019. He owned and operated the Standard Service Station and Bob's Ford in Nappanee. He also spent many years selling real estate in both Nappanee & Syracuse. He retired and moved to Syracuse where he resided until his death. He was a sports enthusiast and especially loved to play golf. He loved life, family and friends, and lived his life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children, Nancy Garl (Paul), Paula Sullivan (Kerry), and Robert S. Schmeltz (Elaine) all of Syracuse; grandchildren, Jennifer Zumbrun, Jim Wolf, Jody Roberts, Bauer Schmeltz, Aubrey Schmeltz and stepgrandson, Tony Gar, five great-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren.



Family and friends may call from 3-6 Friday, May 31, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Memorial Service will begin at 6:00 pm. Rev. Bob Wyman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Bremen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wawasee Boat in Church.