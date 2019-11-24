|
|
Robert L. “Bob”
Curran
Aug. 27, 1932 - Nov. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Curran passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at his home surrounded by his family, on November 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Allen Curran; his children: Cathy Barner, Sharon (Ron) Harasewicz, Karen (Garry) Adrian, Deb (Sue) Curran, Russ Curran, and Randy (Teresa) Curran; sister-in-law, Dorothy Curran; nephew, Jerry Rohleder; 13 grandkids & and 17 great-grandkids. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Esther, along with his siblings, Ruth Rohleder, Marie McMann, Margaret Rothrock, Virginia Lochmandy, Herbert Curran, and Richard Curran. He went to St. Matthews and graduated from Riley High School in 1951. He joined the Navy in 1952. He was a Gunner's mate on the USS Los Angeles during the Korean War. He worked at Wheelabrator for 33 years and then retired from Dodges after 10 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the or Corpus Christi Church. Visitation will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, with a Parish Vigil at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2019 in Corpus Christi Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019