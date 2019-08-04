|
|
Robert L. Geisler
April 18, 1930 - August 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert L. Geisler, 89, passed away on Friday, surrounded by his loving family in the Hospice House.
Bob was born April 18, 1930 in LaPorte, IN to Fred and Magdalene (Grott) Geisler. On June 11, 1949, Bob married Evelyn (Oaks) Geisler; she preceded him in death on April 16, 1990. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sons, Richard & William; brothers, Richard, James, & Donald; and sisters, Lorraine Hyatte, Lucille Jensen, & Irene Nowatzke.
On October 21, 1994, Bob married Cheryl (Terry) Geisler; she survives along with his daughters, Vicki (James) Geisler Bartone & Cynthia (Mark) Dickens; grandchildren, Marc (Renee) Geisler, Nathan & Cory Geisler, Jacob & AJ Bartone, Sierra, Dusty, & Dylan Dickens; great-grandsons, Alex, Adam, & Ryder Geisler; brother, Bernard (Nancy) Geisler; sister, Jeannie (Gordon) VanderMel; and many nieces & nephews.
Bob worked for Walsh & Kelly for 42 years. He was a very talented mechanic and handyman. There was almost nothing he couldn't fix. Bob was the former president and board member of the Westside Conservation Club on Grant Rd. which he joined in 1971. He was an avid gardener, nature lover, and NASCAR fan. Bob was a goodhearted, generous, humorous man. He was devoted to his family, friends, and community.
Visitation will be 4:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, August 5, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 55756 Tulip Rd., New Carlisle. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46544. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Hospice staff for their kindness and compassion. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019