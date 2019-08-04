Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Geisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Geisler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Geisler Obituary
Robert L. Geisler

April 18, 1930 - August 2, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert L. Geisler, 89, passed away on Friday, surrounded by his loving family in the Hospice House.

Bob was born April 18, 1930 in LaPorte, IN to Fred and Magdalene (Grott) Geisler. On June 11, 1949, Bob married Evelyn (Oaks) Geisler; she preceded him in death on April 16, 1990. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sons, Richard & William; brothers, Richard, James, & Donald; and sisters, Lorraine Hyatte, Lucille Jensen, & Irene Nowatzke.

On October 21, 1994, Bob married Cheryl (Terry) Geisler; she survives along with his daughters, Vicki (James) Geisler Bartone & Cynthia (Mark) Dickens; grandchildren, Marc (Renee) Geisler, Nathan & Cory Geisler, Jacob & AJ Bartone, Sierra, Dusty, & Dylan Dickens; great-grandsons, Alex, Adam, & Ryder Geisler; brother, Bernard (Nancy) Geisler; sister, Jeannie (Gordon) VanderMel; and many nieces & nephews.

Bob worked for Walsh & Kelly for 42 years. He was a very talented mechanic and handyman. There was almost nothing he couldn't fix. Bob was the former president and board member of the Westside Conservation Club on Grant Rd. which he joined in 1971. He was an avid gardener, nature lover, and NASCAR fan. Bob was a goodhearted, generous, humorous man. He was devoted to his family, friends, and community.

Visitation will be 4:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, August 5, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 55756 Tulip Rd., New Carlisle. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46544. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Hospice staff for their kindness and compassion. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now