Robert L. “Bob” Kopke
March 21, 1927 - Nov. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Robert L. “Bob” Kopke, 93, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on March 21, 1927, in Osceola, Nebraska to Peter and Lavina (Carter) Kopke. Bob lived and worked on the family farm until the age of 17 when he joined the Navy and proudly served in the Philippines during World War II. After serving, Bob used the GI Bill to study and obtained a degree in Business Administration. Shortly afterward, he met the love of his life, Jean M. Kopke, at a roller-skating rink. They married on March 6, 1949 and were married for 68 years prior to her passing in 2015. In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by their daughter, Sharon Lee Kopke at the age of four, his sister, Esther Winter; brothers-in-law, Anthony Winter, Richard Subbert, and Don Axe, and sister-in-law, Yvonne Axe.
He is survived by a sister, Mildred (Robert) Barr, sister-in-law, Janet Subbert; and his children, Ronald (Suzanne) Kopke, Donna Fleissner, Nancy Noecker, and Linda (Blake) Hepler. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren: Kevin (Rebecca) Kopke, Kristin (Rob) Crisp, Laurie (Sam) Mounsamrouath, Mark Fleissner (Will Force), James (Hieu) Fleissner, Karen Fleissner, Diana (Marvin) Walters, Lesley (Ryan) Woodruff, Adam Noecker (R.J. Silva), Corey (Kenzie) Hepler, Scott (Katie) Hepler, and Tara (Jason) Briant; along with 15 great-grandchildren: Ashley (Damian) Lothamer, Lexi (Dilan) Lee, Aaylah Kopke, Kylee Kopke, Breanna Kopke, Justin Kopke, Jalen Kopke, Sam Mounsamrouath, Johnny Fleissner, Carleigh Fleissner, Connor Wilson, Gianna Wilson, Hudson Walters, Grayson Woodruff, and Tenley Briant; four great-great-grandchildren, Aria Lothamer, Hadley Lothamer, Landon Lothamer, and Caiden Lee; two step-grandchildren, Bill (Dawna) Knebel and Katie Knebel; 12 step-great-grandchildren: Dakota (Anna) Boggs, Chantel (Jared) Schmucker, Gavin Crisp, Addison Crisp, Amethyst Crisp, Nicholas Knebel, Ethan Knebel, Noah Drake-Patton, Alex Drake-Patton, Kali Walters, Hannah Woodruff, and Colin Woodruff; a step-great-great-grandchild, Eloise Boggs; and many nieces, nephews, and their families in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and Arizona.
Bob, Jean and the family moved to Indiana from Nebraska in 1962. Bob had a long career with Associates Corporation in Systems, and as an Auditor and retired in 1991. He was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church, served as a Council member, and was on his church dart ball team. His love for sports helped him to maintain a 180 average in his bowling league and he was also a member of the Associates golf league. Staying true to his roots, he was a huge Indiana Hoosier basketball fan, and a Nebraska Cornhusker football fan his entire life. Bob was a winter Texan for 27 years. He was a proud Veteran. In 2017, Bob's World War II service was recognized by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana with a visit to the Washington, D.C. war memorials, especially the World War II memorial.
Bob never met a stranger, as he was an avid storyteller. Within the family, Bob was affectionately known as “Handyman Bob” due to his numerous home projects including roofing, siding, electrical, and anything in between that he thought he could fix with duct tape, and he even had a Handyman Bob license plate for his car! His family has many “Bob” stories and memories to last a lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A private family funeral will be held and his final resting place, next to his beloved wife Jean will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, Indiana.