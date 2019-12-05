|
Robert L. Kyle
Oct. 29, 1941 - Dec. 3, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert L. Kyle, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on December 3, 2019. He was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on October 29, 1941 to Maria Theresa “Mary” Daniels and Clifford E. Kyle. Robert, “Bob” to many, was a journeyman carpenter and a proud member of Carpenters Local 413. With help from family and friends, he built his own home. He received an award from the Union in recognition for his outstanding service to the community.
Bob was an avid gardener, a Sudoku aficionado, a stock market wonk, and a passionate music buff. He loved eating his wife's beef and noodles, or really anything she cooked, playing cards with his siblings, bowling with friends, listening to his radio in the backyard, and cheering on his favorite teams, the Cleveland Indians and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was a kind, gentle, life-long learner with a keen sense of humor and love of the simple pleasures in life.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Sharon (nee LaDow); his children, Kerry, Karen (Dan) Manier, Chris, and Kate (PJ) Halter; grandchildren, Kody, Jesse, & Kolton Kyle, Maddie & Aidan Manier, Kellen, Addie, & Sage Halter; siblings, Bev Young, Jerry, Larry (Shari), Bill, and Kathy (Don) Moore; and sisters-in-law, Christine (Meller) Kyle and Frances (LaDow) Kuhl. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ron and Ralph Kyle. He will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, December 7 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the “Bob Kyle Local 413 Helping Hands Benefit,” 315 N. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601 or St. Joseph Church in Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019