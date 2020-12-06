Robert L. Lanchsweerdt



May 8, 1946 - Nov. 30, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Robert L. “Bob” Lanchsweerdt, 74, passed away at home on Monday, November 30, 2020. Robert was born on May 8, 1946, in South Bend, IN to the late Robert and Esther (Boulanger) Lanchsweerdt.



On July 12, 2007, Robert married the former Jan Summers who survives. Also surviving Robert are his children, Robert “Rob” (Jennifer) Lanchsweerdt of South Bend, Andrew “Andy” (Tracy) Lanchsweerdt of Granger, and Keri (Brian) Sackowski of Indianapolis; six grandchildren, Ashleigh and Paige Sackowski, Robert (4th generation ‘Robert'), Magdalyn, and Megan Lanchsweerdt, and Paul Hornberger III; sister, Barbara (Michael) Lutomski of South Bend; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve Field Artillery. He attended Barber College in Indianapolis before joining the South Bend Police Department where he spent his career serving the community for 34 years. He held the ranks of Sergeant and Detective Sergeant. Robert was a member of the BK Club, Eagles Arie 2083 in Mishawaka, and FOP 36.



Robert enjoyed watching the Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame games, playing the accordion, playing tonk rummy on the weekends, going to the shooting range, and DJ-ing to the oldies, but goodies. He also had a sweet-tooth for the West End Bakery.



Bob loved his family. There was no question as to how much.



Per Robert's request, no formal services will be held. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Contributions may be made to the donor's choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store