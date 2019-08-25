|
|
Robert L. Singleton Sr.
Nov. 5, 1933 - Aug. 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert L. Singleton Sr., 85, passed away in his home on August 21, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a lengthy illness. Bob was born in South Bend on November 5, 1933 to Leo and Vivian (Durst) Singleton, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Singleton and sisters, Virginia Lang and Winifred Blake. He is survived by his wife, Judith Singleton; his children, Rick (Illah) Singleton, Robert Singleton Jr., Cheryl Lane, Randy Singleton, and Erin (Adam) Blacketter; nine grandchildren, Michelle Stambaugh, Brandi Szlanfucht, Rick Singleton, Nathan Singleton, Kelly Lane, Kolbie Singleton, Nikki Singleton, Chloe Blacketter, and Tyler Blacketter; eleven great-grandchildren; five siblings, Ralph Singleton, Geraldine Harrington, Judy Swoope, Jackie Winright, and Daniel Singleton; and a long list of nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Bob was a “hands on” type of guy and enjoyed designing and building everything from furniture to houses and buildings. As a young husband and father, he worked several labor intensive jobs until he started his own upholstery business and van conversion company in the early 1970s. In 1983,he became senior manager for Studio A Advertising and remained there until early this year when he became physically unable to work. He was loved and admired by so many people, not only friends and family, but acquaintances that he may have spoken to, only a handful of times. He will always be remembered for his kindness, compassion and wonderful sense of humor. He always wanted to leave people with a smile on their face. Bob's departure can be summed up by Winston Churchill's quote: “I am ready to meet my Maker. Whether my Maker is prepared for the great ordeal of meeting me is another matter.” Family and friends will gather at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka from 12:00pm until the time of the Funeral service at 2:00pm on Tuesday, August 27 at the funeral home chapel. Friends and family may leave their condolences at the funeral chapel website: Bubbfuneralchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019