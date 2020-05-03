Robert L. Soos, Sr.
Aug. 22, 1929 - April 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert (Bob) Louis Soos, Sr., 90, of St. Augustine, FL passed away April 16 at the Ponce Therapy Care Center, St. Augustine. He was born in South Bend, and was a 1947 graduate of Riley High School. He was the son of the late Frank and Madge Soos. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was a life long Notre Dame fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Jane Werntz Soos. Robert is survived by his wife of 23 years, Carla McCracken Soos; children, Robert L. Soos, Jr, and fiance Michelle Masson of Vero Beach FL, Sandra Soos Miller Heck and husband Michael Heck of Port Orange, FL, Larry M. Soos of Jacksonville, FL, and Shari Soos Hromas and husband Dr. Robert Hromas of San Antonio, Tx, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Private services are planned. St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A life tribute page is available on their website: stjohnsfamily funeralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.