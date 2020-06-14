Robert L. Stafford



July 13, 1927 - June 2, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - On June 2, 2020, Robert L. Stafford passed away peacefully at the age of 92.



Bob was born in South Bend, Indiana, on July 13, 1927, to William and Rosa Wagner Stafford. He was one of nine children. He was born at home, where the family homestead, 229 S. 35th Street, South Bend, is still maintained by Bob's nephew and his wife, David and Harriet Stafford. He was always proud that the home was still in the family.



At the age of twelve years old, Bob held his first job as a caddy at Morris Park Country Club. He spoke often that he had caddied for Babe Ruth, as well as professional golfer, Walter Hagen. Bob loved to play golf, and was on the golf team in high school. After graduating early from John Adams High School, he joined the Army Air Corps, which a few years later, split to the Air Force. He proudly served his country.



After leaving the military, Bob decided to go visit his sister, Minnie, in Miami, FL. It was in Miami that he met and married the love of his life, June Watt. Together, they went to the University of Florida, where he received his Bachelor's Degree, and was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. They had two daughters, to whom they devoted their lives, setting the example for leaving the world a better place. They wanted to leave a legacy of faith, family, and love of their country. Bob was extremely involved early on in the political process, and served as a precinct captain in his community, for many years. Voting and being involved in politics were extremely important values in his life, things that should never be taken for granted.



After moving to the “Space Coast of Florida” on a dare from his colleagues at Radiation, Inc., he applied to be a Drafting Teacher at Satellite High School, in Satellite Beach, Florida. He was hired on the spot, and taught there from 1967 until his retirement in 1989. After being asked by some students to help them form the “Youth for Christ Club,” he agreed and was the sponsor throughout his career. He always said that his real career began at age forty, because he loved teaching and wanted to make a difference in his students' lives. After Bob started teaching, they spent their summers in Cashiers, NC, which was their home away from home.



Bob and June returned to South Bend on many occasions, to attend Bob's high school reunions. The last one that he returned to was his 50th reunion. June passed away a few months later.



He also attended many Stafford Family Reunions in South Bend over the years. At one reunion Bob helped to campaign for his niece, Mishawaka City Clerk Debbie Ladyga-Block, by passing out her campaign fliers, always expressing the importance of voting.



Seven years after June's death, Bob met the second love of his life, Alice Cromartie. This month, they would have been married for seventeen years. They devoted their time to Glenville Wesleyan Church where they had met, and to the community of Glenville.



Bob was predeceased by his first wife, June, as well as their daughter, Cindy Stafford Bond. He also was predeceased by his parents, William and Rosa Stafford, as well as all of his siblings: Minnie (Jack), Marjorie (she passed away at 18th months old during the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918), Pansy (Frank), William, Jr. (Marjory), David “Red” (Irene), Zelda Rose “Doll” (Joseph), Doris (Delbert “Babe”), and James, Sr. (Nancy). Bob was especially close to his sister, Doris Ladyga, who passed away just a few years before he did.



He is survived by his wife, Alice, daughter, Betsy Tribe (Doug) of Palm Bay, FL; six grandchildren, Jennifer Pritchett (Joel), Bret Bond (Jenni), Scott Gabriel (Courtney), Ashley Pittman, Whitney Willcox (Stephen), and Kati Rosado (Michael), fifteen great-grandchildren, and his son-in-law, Hugh Bond.



He leaves behind nieces and nephews: Robert (Bernice), Randy (Murry), William (Barb), Joyce Rogers, David (Harriet), Debbie Ladyga-Block (Don), Gary Ladyga, June Moore (Jack Bailey), Lee Oswalt (Curley), Sam Vittorie (Rose Ann), Judy Warren (Larry), Joseph Vittorie, Jr. (Michelle), Tina (Steve), and James, Jr. (Betty). He also leaves behind many great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Celebration of Bob's life will be held on June 27, at 11 a.m., at Glenville Wesleyan Church, 5323 Hwy. 107 N, Glenville, NC 28736.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenville Wesleyan Church, in Bob's memory.





