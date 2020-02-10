|
Robert L. Thomas
June 12, 1931 - Feb. 8, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Robert “Bob” L. Thomas, 88, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8 at Briarcliff Health and Rehabilitation in South Bend.
Bob was a member of the Mishawaka High School Class of 1950. After graduation he went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army, serving from the fall of 1951 until the fall of 1953. He was stationed in Alaska where he installed and repaired the phone lines. Upon his return on July 24, 1954 he married the love of his life, Anna B. Kreiter. Bob retired from Indiana Bell / AT&T, where he was an installer and repairman. Bob's favorite pastime was building and flying his model airplanes. Bob was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, American Model Association, Flying Dutchman, and Michiana Sky Raiders.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anna and his beloved kitty, Tommy along with a large extended family.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 11 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, and for one hour of visitation prior to the service. A service celebrating Bob's life will be held in the funeral chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12. Bob will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka, with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 161/ Post 360 burial team. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Great Lakes Hospice, 2515 N. Bendix Dr., Ste 100, South Bend, Indiana 46628.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 10, 2020