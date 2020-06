Robert Lee DeranekApril 25, 1959 - June 25, 2020SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Lee Deranek, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday.Robert was born April 25, 1959, to Anadell & Richard Deranek. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Richard and his partner, Ray Johnson. He is survived by his incredible mother, Anadell; brothers, Ric (Sandi) Deranek and Steven (Sherri) Deranek, a niece & four nephews, two great-nieces, and four great-nephews.Robert was a member of the Michiana Aquarium Society and loved all animals. He served as a Portage Township Trustee. Robert was well known for his knowledge of zoology. He bred horses and Australian Shepherds. Robert was a state champion barrel racer and active in 4-H in his younger years.Visitation for Robert will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a small service beginning at 7:00pm.Memorial contributions may be made to Potawatomi Zoo, 500 S. Greenlawn Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net