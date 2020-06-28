Robert Lee Deranek
Robert Lee Deranek

April 25, 1959 - June 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Lee Deranek, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday.

Robert was born April 25, 1959, to Anadell & Richard Deranek. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Richard and his partner, Ray Johnson. He is survived by his incredible mother, Anadell; brothers, Ric (Sandi) Deranek and Steven (Sherri) Deranek, a niece & four nephews, two great-nieces, and four great-nephews.

Robert was a member of the Michiana Aquarium Society and loved all animals. He served as a Portage Township Trustee. Robert was well known for his knowledge of zoology. He bred horses and Australian Shepherds. Robert was a state champion barrel racer and active in 4-H in his younger years.

Visitation for Robert will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a small service beginning at 7:00pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Potawatomi Zoo, 500 S. Greenlawn Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
