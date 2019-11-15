|
|
Robert Lee Sones
Aug. 2, 1935 - Oct. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Lee “Bob” Sones, 84, died on October 26, 2019, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bob was born August 2, 1935, in South Bend, Indiana to Bertha (Oles) Sones and Raymond Sones. He was the oldest of five children. Bob began delivering newspapers for the Chicago Daily News as a boy and was later hired by the company as a newspaper distributor. He married Joanne Kasprzak in 1954 and they had four children, Lee, Sue, Bob, and Mary. In 1966, he left the Chicago Daily News to work for Michiana News Service/Hall of Cards and Books, where he served as president of both companies. In 1977 he married Geneva White. He left Michiana News Service/Hall of Cards and Books in 1991 to found Social Expressions/Gen's Hallmark, a chain of Hallmark and gift stores. Bob was a loving father and stepfather who encouraged his children, stepson, and grandchildren to become their very best selves, and did everything he could to make certain that their futures were secure. He was an intrepid do-it-yourselfer who could fix just about anything. He was an active member of the congregation at the Cathedral of Saint James in South Bend, Indiana, and a long-time member of the Rotary, serving a term as president of the local chapter in South Bend. He was also former President of LaPorte Co. Sheltered Workshop, and former President of Center City Associates of South Bend. He was a life-long learner with voracious intellectual curiosity. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Gen; his mother, Bertha and his father, Raymond; his sisters, Mary Lou Hutson, Alma Stephens, and Rose Matheney; and his brother, Raymond (Susan) Sones. He is survived by his children, Lee Sones, Susan (Joseph) Corrado, Robert Sones, Jr., Mary Sones, and his stepson, James Agorichas; and by his grandchildren, Michael Pelton, Stephen Pelton, and Rachel Corrado. A Memorial service will be held at the Cathedral of Saint James in South Bend on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM. The service will simultaneously be broadcast on the Cathedral of Saint James' YouTube channel. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Cathedral of Saint James, 117 North Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, Indiana 46601, or to any animal rescue organization. Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., and Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019