Robert Leo Collins
Nov. 4, 1926 - March 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert Leo Collins passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, in his 93rd year. Bob was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 4, 1926, son of John J. and Anna Collins (Curry).
He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Beloved husband and friend of Mary Agnes (Devlin). Proud father of Robert (Mary Chris), Daniel (late Tamera), Therese (Kevin), Kevin (deceased), Mary (Robert), and Brian (Heather). Cherished grandfather of Patrick, Paul, Riley, Anne, Matthew, Emily, Cristen, Bobby, Kevin, Nicole, and Ryan. Always the teacher and motivator, he helped us all prepare for the future.
He served his country with honor in the U.S. Navy. He worked for 32 years at Sherwin-Williams Paint Co., and retired after 7 years with Fuller-O'Brien in South Bend, Indiana. He continued working as an independent contractor, and made great friends at G.R. O'Shea and M.A. Bruder Companies.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 16, at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th Street, Alsip, Illinois 60803. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020