Robert Lester Green
May 12, 1937 - Oct. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Robert Lester Green, 83, of South Bend, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.
Robert was born May 12, 1937 in South Bend, to the late Rufus and Agnes (Smith) Green.
Robert graduated from Central High School in 1955.
On June 24, 1967, Robert married Helen Darnell Schofield; they would share a loving marriage of nearly 50 years before Helen passed away in April of 2017.
After graduating, Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served for the next 20 years. Robert traveled to many countries including England, France, Germany, Spain, and Thailand while in service. He would retire as a Staff Sergeant. After retiring from the Air Force, Robert accepted a position at the University of Notre Dame as a maintenance supervisor; he would work there for eight years.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Green of South Bend; two brothers, Ron Green of Beaumont, California and Randall Green of Capital Heights, Maryland, and many other loving family members.
Robert was a generous, caring person and will be missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services for Robert will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, with Pastor H. Gregory Haygood. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00AM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed for those that choose not to attend due to COVID-19 or are not able to attend because of distance.
Online condolences can be directed to the Green family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.